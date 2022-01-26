CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSZ. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.69.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.95. 287,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$999.39 million and a PE ratio of 29.01. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

