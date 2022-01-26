Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.39. Cielo shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 90,785 shares changing hands.

CIOXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0112 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

