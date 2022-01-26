Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Raised by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 2.23% of Cigna worth $1,626,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.76. 7,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

