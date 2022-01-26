Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.87% of Cigna worth $575,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Cigna stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.33. 8,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,958. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

