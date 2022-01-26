CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head to Head Comparison

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 635.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and CIM Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.09%. CIM Commercial Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.19%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 7.10% 1.00% 0.56% CIM Commercial Trust -7.06% -13.08% -0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.34 $990,000.00 $0.17 113.59 CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.29 -$15.02 million ($1.57) -4.81

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

