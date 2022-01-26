CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 21,655 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley began coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc acquired 180,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

