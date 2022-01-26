CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading 9.7% Higher

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 1,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 304,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.