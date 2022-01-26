Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,117 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 502.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

IHI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,876. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76.

