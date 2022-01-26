Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.75. 351,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a market capitalization of $439.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.