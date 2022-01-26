Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.03. 216,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952,891. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

