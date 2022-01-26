Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 29,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,156,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9,022.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 128,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.44.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $569.47. 11,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.28. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

