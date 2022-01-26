Circle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $62.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2,596.91. 24,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,861.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,827.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

