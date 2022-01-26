Citigroup Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $386.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $376.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $13.92 on Wednesday, reaching $302.41. 1,553,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.