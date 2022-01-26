Citigroup Inc. Acquires 27,009 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of uniQure worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in uniQure by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

QURE stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $824.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

