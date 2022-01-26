Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,137 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Blackbaud worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,701.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

