Citigroup Inc. Acquires 74,219 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.