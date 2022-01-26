Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Covetrus worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 433,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

