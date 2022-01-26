Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,815 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ACV Auctions worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after buying an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 43.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after purchasing an additional 907,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.