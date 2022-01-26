Citigroup Inc. Buys 33,870 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 231.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.13 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

