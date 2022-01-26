Citigroup Inc. Buys 40,824 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.