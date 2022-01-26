Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Essent Group worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

