Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Morningstar worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $61,258,842. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

