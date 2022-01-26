Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

