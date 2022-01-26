Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,079,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.