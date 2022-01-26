Citigroup Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of SPX FLOW worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

