Citigroup Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.43% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $719.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

