Citigroup Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock worth $6,348,448. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

