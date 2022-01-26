Citigroup Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.