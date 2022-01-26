Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

