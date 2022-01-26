Citigroup Inc. Purchases 43,778 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $20,026,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 240.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.