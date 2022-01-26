Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,720,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.