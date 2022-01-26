Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 19.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 202.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 106,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

