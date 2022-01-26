Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

