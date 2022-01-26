Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

