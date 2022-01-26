Citigroup Inc. Sells 150,858 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

