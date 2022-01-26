Citigroup Inc. Sells 178,485 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $2,762,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,689.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

