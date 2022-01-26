Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,328 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

SLF stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

