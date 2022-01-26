Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,227 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.35% of Radware worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

