Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,297 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of MakeMyTrip worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,656 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,358,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,271,211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 435,141 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.38. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

