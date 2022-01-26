Citigroup Inc. Sells 47,415 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

