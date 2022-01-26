Citigroup Inc. Sells 59,030 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

PTC stock opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

