Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,956 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,956 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of H&R Block worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

