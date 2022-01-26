Citigroup Inc. Sells 70,138 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Popular worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

