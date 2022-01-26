Citigroup Inc. Sells 87,829 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.