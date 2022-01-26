Citigroup Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) to Hold

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) was downgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$61.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of BAM.A traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 571,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$48.70 and a 12-month high of C$78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$777,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at C$2,700,737.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

