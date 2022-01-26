Citigroup Trims Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price to SEK 568

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from SEK 675 to SEK 568 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATLKY. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. 122,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

