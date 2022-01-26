Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

About Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

