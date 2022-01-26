City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Shares of City stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. City has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of City by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in City by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

