City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.95

Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.95 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.88). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.88), with a volume of 600 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

