Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $118,368.90 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 36,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civeo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

